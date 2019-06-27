Channels

Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
China Economy

Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war

  • Pegatron Corporation is one of many who are diversifying their manufacturing away from China with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
  • Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 10:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
China Economy

Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit

  • Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
  • Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Mark Magnier  

Doug Palmer  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 9:33am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

