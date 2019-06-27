Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war
- Pegatron Corporation is one of many who are diversifying their manufacturing away from China with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
- Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan
