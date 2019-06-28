The US team for Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping is likely to be full of China hawks, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second right). Photo: Reuters
Tensions mount ahead of Xi-Trump summit as China hawks circle in Osaka
- Presidents are known for having a good personal relationship, but there is little love lost between China’s state media and US officials
- Beijing expected to name an unchanged line-up for negotiating team in show of solidarity and strength, analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
The US team for Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping is likely to be full of China hawks, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second right). Photo: Reuters
A Chinese tabloid described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “hawk of hawks” for trying to direct Washington’s foreign policy against China. Photo: AP
‘Crazy person’: Chinese tabloid Global Times aims vitriol at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- ‘Most hawkish of American hawks’ has become a threat to world peace, newspaper says in opinion piece picked up by state broadcaster CCTV
- Pompeo has ‘tainted the glorious role of the diplomat’, article says
Topic | US-China relations
A Chinese tabloid described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “hawk of hawks” for trying to direct Washington’s foreign policy against China. Photo: AP