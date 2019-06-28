Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US team for Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping is likely to be full of China hawks, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second right). Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Tensions mount ahead of Xi-Trump summit as China hawks circle in Osaka

  • Presidents are known for having a good personal relationship, but there is little love lost between China’s state media and US officials
  • Beijing expected to name an unchanged line-up for negotiating team in show of solidarity and strength, analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:09pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:33pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US team for Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping is likely to be full of China hawks, like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second right). Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese tabloid described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “hawk of hawks” for trying to direct Washington’s foreign policy against China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

‘Crazy person’: Chinese tabloid Global Times aims vitriol at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

  • ‘Most hawkish of American hawks’ has become a threat to world peace, newspaper says in opinion piece picked up by state broadcaster CCTV
  • Pompeo has ‘tainted the glorious role of the diplomat’, article says
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:06pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese tabloid described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “hawk of hawks” for trying to direct Washington’s foreign policy against China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.