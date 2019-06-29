Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have begun their meeting in Osaka. Photo: Reuters
Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump begin summit in Osaka to reach ‘a fair trade deal’
- ‘Cooperation is better than friction, and dialogue is better than confrontation’, Xi says
- Trump says he wants ‘to do something that will even it up with respect to trade’
Topic | G20
The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
