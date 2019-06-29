Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have begun their meeting in Osaka. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump begin summit in Osaka to reach ‘a fair trade deal’

  • ‘Cooperation is better than friction, and dialogue is better than confrontation’, Xi says
  • Trump says he wants ‘to do something that will even it up with respect to trade’
Topic |   G20
Zhou Xin  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 10:48am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:27am, 29 Jun, 2019

The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China tempers public expectations of a Xi-Trump summit trade war breakthrough

  • Beijing mobilises its media outlets to talk up the Chinese economy’s prospects – whatever happens between the two leaders
Topic |   G20
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 8:45pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:01pm, 28 Jun, 2019

