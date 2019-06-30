The conflict between the US and China is likely to cast a shadow over the global economy for some time to come. Photo: EPA-EFE
Unpredictability of US-China trade tensions likely to weigh on global economy
- Given large gaps between US and Chinese positions, deal ending trade war may not be possible before the end of the year, analysts say
- Uncertainty is causing businesses to postpone decisions, hurting investment and consumption
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage
- Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
- They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
