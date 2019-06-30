Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook
- Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
- Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
Topic | G20
The conflict between the US and China is likely to cast a shadow over the global economy for some time to come. Photo: EPA-EFE
Unpredictability of US-China trade tensions likely to weigh on global economy
- Given large gaps between US and Chinese positions, deal ending trade war may not be possible before the end of the year, analysts say
- Uncertainty is causing businesses to postpone decisions, hurting investment and consumption
Topic | China economy
