Manufacturers in China are anxious about the volatility of the situation and uncertainty over how solid the trade war truce is. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s exporters welcome trade war truce, but worry about long-term outlook

  • Manufacturers are still concerned for their business prospects despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreeing to a pause on additional tariffs
  • Doubts remain about volatility of situation, with other duties still in place
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 9:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

The conflict between the US and China is likely to cast a shadow over the global economy for some time to come. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Unpredictability of US-China trade tensions likely to weigh on global economy

  • Given large gaps between US and Chinese positions, deal ending trade war may not be possible before the end of the year, analysts say
  • Uncertainty is causing businesses to postpone decisions, hurting investment and consumption
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

The conflict between the US and China is likely to cast a shadow over the global economy for some time to come. Photo: EPA-EFE
