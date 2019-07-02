US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
China Premier promises ‘faster’ financial opening up to foreign investors days after agreeing US trade war truce
- Li Keqiang tells ‘Summer Davos’ forum in Dalian on Tuesday that Beijing will scrap foreign ownership caps in the domestic financial industry in 2020
- He did not mention the US or the trade war in his speech, but the move comes days after President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at the G20 summit
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
LIVE
LIVE
As it happened: Donald Trump confirms US companies can continue to sell to Huawei during G20 press conference
- The US president earlier wrapped up a meeting with China's Xi Jinping, with Donald Trump saying the outcome was 'better than expected'
- Trump heading to Seoul to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on Saturday