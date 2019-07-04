Samsung’s last mobile phone production line remaining in China in Huizhou is winding down, implementing a voluntary retirement programme. Photo: He Huifeng
Samsung and other South Korean companies’ exodus from China sets an example to Western firms fleeing trade war tariffs
- Lotte, Kia and Hyundai are also gradually winding down their China business due to political risks, tariffs and losing market share
- Western companies fleeing Donald Trump’s tariffs may not have luxury of a managed exit, but should look at the South Korean case studies closely, experts say
Topic | China economy
Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
- Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
