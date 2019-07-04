Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Samsung’s last mobile phone production line remaining in China in Huizhou is winding down, implementing a voluntary retirement programme. Photo: He Huifeng
China Economy

Samsung and other South Korean companies’ exodus from China sets an example to Western firms fleeing trade war tariffs

  • Lotte, Kia and Hyundai are also gradually winding down their China business due to political risks, tariffs and losing market share
  • Western companies fleeing Donald Trump’s tariffs may not have luxury of a managed exit, but should look at the South Korean case studies closely, experts say
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung’s last mobile phone production line remaining in China in Huizhou is winding down, implementing a voluntary retirement programme. Photo: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump

  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
  • Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 10:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.