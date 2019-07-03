Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump

  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
  • Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 10:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:42pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Osaka, Japan, during the G20 summit. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Trump’s Huawei promise met with silence from China as Beijing plays down prospects of progress

  • Official statement after meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, fails to mention Chinese telecommunications manufacturer
  • Official state media tones down expectations for quick and easy progress in the trade war
Topic |   G20
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:45pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Osaka, Japan, during the G20 summit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.