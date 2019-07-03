Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
- Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic | China economy
Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Osaka, Japan, during the G20 summit. Photo: Xinhua
Trump’s Huawei promise met with silence from China as Beijing plays down prospects of progress
- Official statement after meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, fails to mention Chinese telecommunications manufacturer
- Official state media tones down expectations for quick and easy progress in the trade war
Topic | G20
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Osaka, Japan, during the G20 summit. Photo: Xinhua