Chinese people are one of the world’s biggest savers, with a national savings rate of 45.7 per cent, according to the IMF. Photo: Bloomberg
China should ease currency controls to let citizens invest abroad and cut losses, expert says
- Asian Development Bank Institute’s CEO warns that Chinese citizens’ asset risks cannot be mitigated with limited investment channels at home
- Despite the US-China trade war truce, slowdown in economic growth is expected to continue till 2020, according to analysts
Topic | China economy
Chinese people are one of the world’s biggest savers, with a national savings rate of 45.7 per cent, according to the IMF. Photo: Bloomberg
Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
- Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic | China economy
Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP