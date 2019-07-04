Channels

Chinese people are one of the world’s biggest savers, with a national savings rate of 45.7 per cent, according to the IMF. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China should ease currency controls to let citizens invest abroad and cut losses, expert says

  • Asian Development Bank Institute’s CEO warns that Chinese citizens’ asset risks cannot be mitigated with limited investment channels at home
  • Despite the US-China trade war truce, slowdown in economic growth is expected to continue till 2020, according to analysts
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:15am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 4 Jul, 2019


Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump

  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
  • Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 10:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 4 Jul, 2019


