SCMP
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman

  • US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
  • Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:03pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:19pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Wang Jie said his Yintong Shoes factory in Dongguan has continued to lose orders from the US in recent months. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war truce does little to boost public confidence in China due to lack of trust in ‘flip-flopping’ Trump

  • President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in the trade war at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday
  • Trump also said some restrictions against Huawei would be eased, but the moves did little to alleviate fears of online users, exporters and manufacturers
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 10:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:37am, 4 Jul, 2019

