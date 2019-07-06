South Korean car manufacturer Kia Motors has a factory in Pesqueria, Mexico. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade war accelerating the biggest shift in trade since the cold war, away from globalisation
- A trend described as ‘deglobalisation’ and ‘balkanisation’ is leading to shorter supply chains as companies attempt to keep up with more sophisticated consumer demand
- As firms rush to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs and other geopolitical volatility, the trend is accelerating, leading to a complete shift in global trade
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman
- US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
- Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
