South Korean car manufacturer Kia Motors has a factory in Pesqueria, Mexico. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US-China trade war accelerating the biggest shift in trade since the cold war, away from globalisation

  • A trend described as ‘deglobalisation’ and ‘balkanisation’ is leading to shorter supply chains as companies attempt to keep up with more sophisticated consumer demand
  • As firms rush to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs and other geopolitical volatility, the trend is accelerating, leading to a complete shift in global trade
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 3:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman

  • US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
  • Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:03pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
