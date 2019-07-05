US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
US-China trade truce increases pressure at home for both Trump, Xi to cut a deal, analysts say
- US President Donald Trump is entering the 2020 election cycle, with pressure to stabilise the economic environment
- Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping can also not seen to be weak when signing off on a deal after the pair agreed a temporary truce last weekend at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman
- US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
- Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua