Any potential agreement to allow US regulators access to Chinese companies’ audit books is unlikely as the trade war rages on. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trade war may scuttle China’s interest to share ‘state secret’ company audit reports with US

  • China now willing to share audit work on mainland firms with Hong Kong regulator, which will help improve financial transparency
  • Beijing sees much of the information in the audit reports as state secrets
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:45pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:03pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Any potential agreement to allow US regulators access to Chinese companies’ audit books is unlikely as the trade war rages on. Photo: Reuters
Chinese people are one of the world’s biggest savers, with a national savings rate of 45.7 per cent, according to the International Monetary Fund. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Are China’s capital flight controls raising investment risks and cutting returns for Chinese investors?

  • Asian Development Bank Institute’s CEO Naoyuki Yoshino warns that Chinese citizens’ asset risks cannot be mitigated with limited investment channels at home
  • Despite the US-China trade war truce, slowdown in economic growth is expected to continue till 2020, according to analysts
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:15am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:57pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Chinese people are one of the world’s biggest savers, with a national savings rate of 45.7 per cent, according to the International Monetary Fund. Photo: Bloomberg
