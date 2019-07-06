The first US Section 301 tariffs on China began on July 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
One year in, US-China trade war is the ‘first sentence of the first chapter’ of a new superpower rivalry
- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping seem increasingly entrenched in their positions, 12 months into their bitter trade war
- Experts describe a ‘chaotic’ year, where widespread use of tariffs has opened a Pandora’s box on what was previously out of bounds in global trade
Topic | US-China trade war
The first US Section 301 tariffs on China began on July 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman
- US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
- Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua