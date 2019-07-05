Channels

A robot passes employees working on a mobile phone assembly line at a Huawei Technologies Co. production base in Dongguan. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s tech sector faces ‘hangover after the party’, with trade war and economic slowdown hitting employment

  • Tech sector demand for new hires down 25 per cent in first quarter from a year earlier, while jobs seekers up 37 per cent, meaning demand outpaces supply
  • Baidu, Tencent and JD.com are all ‘optimising’ their workforces, as analysts point to a sector in decline after years of expanding at an unrealistic pace
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:45pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

A robot passes employees working on a mobile phone assembly line at a Huawei Technologies Co. production base in Dongguan. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman

  • US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
  • Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:03pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
