China’s foreign exchange reserves rose US$18.2 billion to US$3.119 trillion in June, surpassing market expectations and the previous month’s pace of growth, according to data released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China’s foreign exchange reserves rise faster than expected in June
- The larger-than-expected US$18.2 billion increase comes despite ‘increasing uncertain external factors’, according to the foreign exchange regulator
- China also adds to its gold reserves for a seventh straight month
Topic | China economy
The first US Section 301 tariffs on China began on July 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
One year in, US-China trade war is the ‘first sentence of the first chapter’ of a new superpower rivalry
- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping seem increasingly entrenched in their positions, 12 months into their bitter trade war
- Experts describe a ‘chaotic’ year, where widespread use of tariffs has opened a Pandora’s box on what was previously out of bounds in global trade
Topic | US-China trade war
