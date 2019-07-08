Channels

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose US$18.2 billion to US$3.119 trillion in June, surpassing market expectations and the previous month’s pace of growth, according to data released on Monday. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s foreign exchange reserves rise faster than expected in June

  • The larger-than-expected US$18.2 billion increase comes despite ‘increasing uncertain external factors’, according to the foreign exchange regulator
  • China also adds to its gold reserves for a seventh straight month
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 2:09pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:09pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The first US Section 301 tariffs on China began on July 6, 2018. Photo: AFP
China Economy

One year in, US-China trade war is the ‘first sentence of the first chapter’ of a new superpower rivalry

  • Donald Trump and Xi Jinping seem increasingly entrenched in their positions, 12 months into their bitter trade war
  • Experts describe a ‘chaotic’ year, where widespread use of tariffs has opened a Pandora’s box on what was previously out of bounds in global trade
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 5:15pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

