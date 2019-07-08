Employees check fans on mining machines at the Bitfarms cryptocurrency farming facility in Farnham, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook’s Libra forcing China to step up plans for its own cryptocurrency, says central bank official
- Wang Xin, director of the People’s Bank of China research bureau, warns the new digital currency could have major impact on monetary policy and financial stability
- PBOC was the first major central bank to study digital currencies in 2014, a step to counter the challenge from cryptocurrencies including bitcoin
Topic | China economy
Employees check fans on mining machines at the Bitfarms cryptocurrency farming facility in Farnham, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Bloomberg
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted China’s foreign reserves, which are the largest in the world, would rise by US$2 billion due to anticipation that the United States and China would agree a trade war truce at the G20 summit at the end of June. Photo: AFP
China’s foreign exchange reserves rise faster than expected in June
- The larger-than-expected US$18.2 billion increase comes despite ‘increasing uncertain external factors’, according to the foreign exchange regulator
- China also adds to its gold reserves for a seventh straight month
Topic | China economy
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted China’s foreign reserves, which are the largest in the world, would rise by US$2 billion due to anticipation that the United States and China would agree a trade war truce at the G20 summit at the end of June. Photo: AFP