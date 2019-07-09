Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Tomorrow Group business empire controlled by mysterious billionaire Xiao Jianhua was worth trillions of yuan. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Ex-Tomorrow Group aide released as China speeds up downsizing of Xiao Jianhua’s empire, sources say

  • Wen Yingjie, a top aide to the Chinese tycoon, was set free without trial in June after three years under investigation, three independent sources said
  • China’s banking regulator said risks had been brought under control after it sold stakes in more than 10 institutions and took control of Baoshang Bank
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 5:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:23am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Tomorrow Group business empire controlled by mysterious billionaire Xiao Jianhua was worth trillions of yuan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing’s takeover of Baoshang Bank last month has unnerved investors who expect trouble ahead. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s need for opening up of financial market highlighted by demise of Baoshang Bank

  • The Chinese government was forced to step in and hand the control of the small Inner Mongolian bank to the China Construction Bank
  • Investors and analysts fear deteriorating health of small banks despite the central bank’s assurance that the failure is an isolated case
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing’s takeover of Baoshang Bank last month has unnerved investors who expect trouble ahead. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.