The Tomorrow Group business empire controlled by mysterious billionaire Xiao Jianhua was worth trillions of yuan. Photo: AFP
Ex-Tomorrow Group aide released as China speeds up downsizing of Xiao Jianhua’s empire, sources say
- Wen Yingjie, a top aide to the Chinese tycoon, was set free without trial in June after three years under investigation, three independent sources said
- China’s banking regulator said risks had been brought under control after it sold stakes in more than 10 institutions and took control of Baoshang Bank
Topic | China economy
The Tomorrow Group business empire controlled by mysterious billionaire Xiao Jianhua was worth trillions of yuan. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s takeover of Baoshang Bank last month has unnerved investors who expect trouble ahead. Photo: Reuters
China’s need for opening up of financial market highlighted by demise of Baoshang Bank
- The Chinese government was forced to step in and hand the control of the small Inner Mongolian bank to the China Construction Bank
- Investors and analysts fear deteriorating health of small banks despite the central bank’s assurance that the failure is an isolated case
Topic | China economy
Beijing’s takeover of Baoshang Bank last month has unnerved investors who expect trouble ahead. Photo: Reuters