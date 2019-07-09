US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump pushed Xi Jinping to commit to buying US farm goods at G20, but Xi avoided firm pledge
- US President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to commit to purchasing US agricultural goods at G20 summit in Osaka
- Xi refused to make specific commitment, signalling a new and tougher stance towards trade talks from Beijing, which was previously happy to make purchases
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
South Korean car manufacturer Kia Motors has a factory in Pesqueria, Mexico. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China feud is accelerating the biggest shift in trade since the cold war, away from globalisation
- Trend described as ‘deglobalisation’ and ‘balkanisation’ is leading to shorter supply chains as companies try to keep up with more sophisticated consumer demand
- As firms rush to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs and other geopolitical volatility, the trend is accelerating, leading to a complete shift in global trade
Topic | US-China trade war
South Korean car manufacturer Kia Motors has a factory in Pesqueria, Mexico. Photo: Bloomberg