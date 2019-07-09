Channels

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Donald Trump pushed Xi Jinping to commit to buying US farm goods at G20, but Xi avoided firm pledge

  • US President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to commit to purchasing US agricultural goods at G20 summit in Osaka
  • Xi refused to make specific commitment, signalling a new and tougher stance towards trade talks from Beijing, which was previously happy to make purchases
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:16pm, 9 Jul, 2019

