Do China’s banks have the requisite money to lend the economy out of trouble? Photo: Reuters
Chinese banks may not have enough capital to lend economy out of slowdown, says Fitch
- ‘Banks’ earnings in the past few years have only been able to sustain their [required] capital adequacy levels,’ said Fitch executive Grace Wu
- Beijing is leaning further on the private sector to buffer the slowdown and is requiring banks to lend more to these firms, without raising borrowing costs
Topic | China economy
Do China’s banks have the requisite money to lend the economy out of trouble? Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
China premier promises ‘faster’ financial opening up to foreign investors days after agreeing to US trade war truce
- Li Keqiang tells ‘Summer Davos’ forum in Dalian on Tuesday that Beijing will scrap foreign ownership caps in the domestic financial industry in 2020
- He did not mention the US or the trade war in his speech, but the move comes days after President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at the G20 summit
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP