Do China’s banks have the requisite money to lend the economy out of trouble? Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Chinese banks may not have enough capital to lend economy out of slowdown, says Fitch

  • ‘Banks’ earnings in the past few years have only been able to sustain their [required] capital adequacy levels,’ said Fitch executive Grace Wu
  • Beijing is leaning further on the private sector to buffer the slowdown and is requiring banks to lend more to these firms, without raising borrowing costs
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 7:45pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 9 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China premier promises ‘faster’ financial opening up to foreign investors days after agreeing to US trade war truce

  • Li Keqiang tells ‘Summer Davos’ forum in Dalian on Tuesday that Beijing will scrap foreign ownership caps in the domestic financial industry in 2020
  • He did not mention the US or the trade war in his speech, but the move comes days after President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at the G20 summit
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 9:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:57am, 8 Jul, 2019

