An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy: the worst is yet to come, with trade war tariffs likely to escalate, Nomura economists say
- Nomura economists expect Chinese gross domestic product to increase by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter and only 6.0 per cent over the second half of the year
- High debt levels restrict Beijing’s room to manoeuvre on monetary easing, with better-than-expected first quarter growth proving ‘illusory’
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
China premier promises ‘faster’ financial opening up to foreign investors days after agreeing to US trade war truce
- Li Keqiang tells ‘Summer Davos’ forum in Dalian on Tuesday that Beijing will scrap foreign ownership caps in the domestic financial industry in 2020
- He did not mention the US or the trade war in his speech, but the move comes days after President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at the G20 summit
Topic | China economy
