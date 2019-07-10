Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s economy is under pressure from the US trade war and structural issues, with the expectation that Beijing will enact further stimulus this year. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China will not turn to global financial crisis stimulus playbook to offset US trade war, says Beijing adviser

  • Liu Shangxi, the head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, says Beijing will rely on tax reductions and budget management reform
  • US$580 billion stimulus package used in 2008 after the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy will not help China’s weakening economy, he says
Topic |   China economy
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 10:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s economy is under pressure from the US trade war and structural issues, with the expectation that Beijing will enact further stimulus this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Donald Trump pushed China to commit to buying US farm goods at G20, but Xi Jinping avoided firm pledge

  • The US president repeatedly pressed Chinese counterpart to commit to purchasing US agricultural goods at G20 summit in Japan
  • Xi refused to make specific commitment, signalling a new and tougher stance towards trade talks from Beijing, which was previously happy to make purchases
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:37pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.