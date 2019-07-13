China Poly Group will absorb China Silk Corporation as part of a government restructuring plan. Photo: Weibo
China ignoring US demand for trade war reform by reinforcing state-directed economic model
- Beijing increasing the influence of state-owned enterprises as well as Communist Party intrusions into boardrooms of private companies
- Reforms of state-owned enterprises has been a key demand by US President Donald Trump during trade war negotiations, including the ‘Made in China 2025’ plan
Topic | China economy
China’s economy is under pressure from the US trade war and structural issues, with the expectation that Beijing will enact further stimulus this year. Photo: Reuters
China will not turn to global financial crisis stimulus playbook to offset US trade war, says Beijing adviser
- Liu Shangxi, the head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, says Beijing will rely on tax reductions and budget management reform
- US$580 billion stimulus package used in 2008 after the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy will not help China’s weakening economy, he says
