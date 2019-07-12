Xi Jinping’s trade initiative to link economies into a China-centred trading network is now called the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Simon Song
China must ensure transparency to boost credibility of belt and road projects, former US diplomat says
- Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative to connect Asia with Africa and Europe has attracted a barrage of criticism
- Asia Society Policy Institute vice-president Daniel Russel calls for China to work with host countries to avoid corruption claims and ensure the success of projects
Djibouti is one of the most heavily indebted nations to China, as a portion of its economy’s size. Photo: AFP
China’s loans to rest of the world worth US$5 trillion, 6 per cent of global economy, new study reveals
- The world’s debt to China grew tenfold between 2000 and 2017, from US$500 billion to US$5 trillion, with 80 per cent of emerging nations receiving Chinese funds
- Kiel Institute estimates that 50 per cent of Chinese overseas funding is outside data captured by World Bank and IMF, raising concerns over transparency
