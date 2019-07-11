Channels

Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor

  • Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
  • Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
Topic |   Facebook Libra
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Employees check fans on mining machines at the Bitfarms cryptocurrency farming facility in Farnham, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Facebook’s Libra forcing China to step up plans for its own cryptocurrency, says central bank official

  • Wang Xin, director of the People’s Bank of China research bureau, warns the new digital currency could have major impact on monetary policy and financial stability
  • PBOC was the first major central bank to study digital currencies in 2014, a step to counter the challenge from cryptocurrencies including bitcoin
Topic |   Facebook Libra
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:15pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:26pm, 11 Jul, 2019

