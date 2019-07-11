Zhong Shan joined Vice-Premier Liu He’s phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing plays down Commerce Minister Zhong Shan’s inclusion in latest US-China trade war talks
- He did not directly participate in first 11 rounds of trade negotiations, but took part in a phone call alongside top negotiator Liu He this week
- Some see his inclusion as a step to toughen China’s negotiating position as he is viewed by many as a hardliner who always toes the party line
Topic | US-China trade war
DHL’s assessment of Chinese and US air and sea freight figures suggests neither side in the trade war is winning. Photo: Reuters
No trade war winners with US and China set to see freight slump, DHL data shows
- Tariffs are leading to slump in air and sea freight for key commodities, with the US and China both predicted to suffer a trade downturn as a result
- Logistics company DHL examined freight volumes for early-cycle commodities such as bumpers for cars, touch screens for mobile devices and brand labels for clothes
