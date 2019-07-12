Channels

The Anbang Insurance Group logo was only recently replaced by the new Dajia Insurance Group logo. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s Anbang dismantling continues with new state-owned firm taking over insurance assets

  • Dajia Insurance Group takes over the property and casualty insurance assets as the break up of the company founded by jailed former chairman Wu Xiaohui gathers pace
  • New firm is a joint venture between the China Insurance Security Fund, Sinopec Group and SAIC Motor, with a total investment of 20.36 billion yuan (US$3 billion)
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

The Anbang Insurance Group logo was only recently replaced by the new Dajia Insurance Group logo. Photo: AFP
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor

  • Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
  • Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
Topic |   Facebook Libra
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
