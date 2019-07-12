The Anbang Insurance Group logo was only recently replaced by the new Dajia Insurance Group logo. Photo: AFP
China’s Anbang dismantling continues with new state-owned firm taking over insurance assets
- Dajia Insurance Group takes over the property and casualty insurance assets as the break up of the company founded by jailed former chairman Wu Xiaohui gathers pace
- New firm is a joint venture between the China Insurance Security Fund, Sinopec Group and SAIC Motor, with a total investment of 20.36 billion yuan (US$3 billion)
Zhou Xiaochuan served as the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for over 15 years until 2018. Photo: EPA
China’s response to Facebook’s Libra could be ‘Hong Kong style’ cryptocurrency, says ex-central bank governor
- Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan suggests Beijing could delegate issuance of digital currency to commercial entities
- Speech in Beijing this week shows that China is rethinking its digital currency strategy
