Liu He (far right) is the top economic aide to President Xi Jinping and China’s top negotiator in trade talks with the Trump administration. Photo: Reuters
China’s top US trade war negotiator sidesteps growth risks as Beijing digs in for extended battle
- Vice-Premier Liu He tells a symposium of local government officials and business delegates from China’s export bases that the current economic pressure is ‘normal’
- Xi Jinping’s top trade negotiator spoke with his US counterparts on Tuesday in the first talks since the G20 summit truce agreed with US President Donald Trump
Topic | US-China trade war
Liu He (far right) is the top economic aide to President Xi Jinping and China’s top negotiator in trade talks with the Trump administration. Photo: Reuters
Zhong Shan joined Vice-Premier Liu He’s phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing plays down Commerce Minister Zhong Shan’s inclusion in latest US-China trade war talks
- He did not directly participate in first 11 rounds of trade negotiations, but took part in a phone call alongside top negotiator Liu He this week
- Some see his inclusion as a step to toughen China’s negotiating position as he is viewed by many as a hardliner who always toes the party line
Topic | US-China trade war
Zhong Shan joined Vice-Premier Liu He’s phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters