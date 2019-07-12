Channels

Manufacturers complain that as well as not having China's famed production capacity and labour efficiency, in Vietnam, they cannot safeguard their asset investments and have to put up with increasingly strict environmental and social security requirements. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese manufacturers returning home from ‘inefficient’ Vietnam despite US trade war tariffs

  • Rising costs of labour and land in Southeast Asian nation, as well as inability to find ‘efficient’ workers, forcing some firms to reconsider fleeing Donald Trump’s tariffs
  • President Xi Jinping agreed a tariff truce with his US counterpart at the G20 summit in Osaka, but firms now exploring options in Thailand, Bangladesh and Myanmar
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:45pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Manufacturers complain that as well as not having China’s famed production capacity and labour efficiency, in Vietnam, they cannot safeguard their asset investments and have to put up with increasingly strict environmental and social security requirements. Photo: Xinhua
Exports performed slightly better than economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast a 1.7 per cent drop, while imports were lower, with the poll predicting a 4.6 per cent drop. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports and imports both fell in June, as higher US trade war tariffs blitzed Chinese economy

  • Exports fell by 1.3 per cent year-on-year after tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods were raised from 10 per cent to 25 per cent by Washington in May
  • Over the first half of the year, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 3:54pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Exports performed slightly better than economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast a 1.7 per cent drop, while imports were lower, with the poll predicting a 4.6 per cent drop. Photo: Reuters
