US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
China ignoring Donald Trump’s demand to purchase more farm goods as US-China trade crumbles
- The US trade deficit with China expanded from US$26.90 billion in May to US$29.92 billion in June, an increase of 11 per cent
- American figures show that since a ‘goodwill’ purchase of soybeans before the G20 summit, China’s purchases of US farm goods have declined
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
Exports performed slightly better than economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast a 1.7 per cent drop, while imports were lower, with the poll predicting a 4.6 per cent drop. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports and imports both fell in June, as higher US trade war tariffs blitzed Chinese economy
- Exports fell by 1.3 per cent year-on-year after tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods were raised from 10 per cent to 25 per cent by Washington in May
- Over the first half of the year, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion
Topic | US-China trade war
Exports performed slightly better than economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast a 1.7 per cent drop, while imports were lower, with the poll predicting a 4.6 per cent drop. Photo: Reuters