US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Osaka in June. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China ignoring Donald Trump’s demand to purchase more farm goods as US-China trade crumbles

  • The US trade deficit with China expanded from US$26.90 billion in May to US$29.92 billion in June, an increase of 11 per cent
  • American figures show that since a ‘goodwill’ purchase of soybeans before the G20 summit, China’s purchases of US farm goods have declined
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:30pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Exports performed slightly better than economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast a 1.7 per cent drop, while imports were lower, with the poll predicting a 4.6 per cent drop. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports and imports both fell in June, as higher US trade war tariffs blitzed Chinese economy

  • Exports fell by 1.3 per cent year-on-year after tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods were raised from 10 per cent to 25 per cent by Washington in May
  • Over the first half of the year, China’s exports to the US fell by 8.1 per cent to US$199.4 billion, while imports dropped by 29.9 per cent to US$58.9 billion
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 3:54pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 12 Jul, 2019

