Fushun Special Steel inflated profit by US$276 million between 2010 and the first three quarters of 2017. Photo: Fushun Special Steel
Chinese steelmaker that cooked the books shows struggle to revive rust belt
- Shanghai-listed Fushun Special Steel was found to have fabricated financial numbers including for its inventory, earnings and fixed-assets investments
- Regulator fined the company US$87,200, named and shamed 45 of its executives and slapped individual fines on them too
China Poly Group will absorb China Silk Corporation as part of a government restructuring plan. Photo: Weibo
China ignoring US demand for trade war reform by reinforcing state-directed economic model
- Beijing increasing the influence of state-owned enterprises as well as Communist Party intrusions into boardrooms of private companies
- Reforms of state-owned enterprises has been a key demand by US President Donald Trump during trade war negotiations, including the ‘Made in China 2025’ plan
