A handful of people wait in the arrivals hall at Donghe Airport in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. Photo: Orange Wang
With China’s economy set to slow what hope is there for struggling cities?
- Overspending on infrastructure in places like Baotao underscores limits of Beijing’s traditional stimulus policies
- Rising debt levels and falling revenue leave local governments with few options to offset slower growth
Do China’s banks have the requisite money to lend the economy out of trouble? Photo: Reuters
Chinese banks may not have enough capital to lend economy out of slowdown, says Fitch
- ‘Banks’ earnings in the past few years have only been able to sustain their [required] capital adequacy levels,’ said Fitch executive Grace Wu
- Beijing is leaning further on the private sector to buffer the slowdown and is requiring banks to lend more to these firms, without raising borrowing costs
