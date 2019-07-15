Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

AIIB president Jin Liqun speaks to the media during the bank’s meeting in Luxembourg on Friday. Three new members have joined the lender. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

‘US decision is a mistake’: China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank expands to 100 members

  • Benin, Djibouti and Rwanda are the latest countries to join multilateral lender, which Washington has snubbed
  • Analyst says AIIB promotes Beijing’s interests, and by not being part of it, the United States has helped China control the bank more tightly
Topic |   Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 6:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

AIIB president Jin Liqun speaks to the media during the bank’s meeting in Luxembourg on Friday. Three new members have joined the lender. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.