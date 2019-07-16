The plan specifically forbids central government agencies and local governments from providing subsidies or loans to prop up the operation of state-owned firms that would not be financially viable without such help, which are known as zombie enterprises. Photo: Xinhua
China cracks down on subsidies to zombie companies as US trade war hits economy
- Reforms intend to encourage insolvent firms to close down so resources can be better allocated in the economy as Donald Trump’s tariffs take effect
- Plan unveiled just a day after it was confirmed gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy
- Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
- Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic | US-China trade war
