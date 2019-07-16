Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) and Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa (second right). Photo: Reuters
US defence giant Honeywell distances itself from Taiwan under threat of China sanctions over arms deal
- Firm sees ‘no reason why’ it would be sanctioned by the Beijing government after being linked to the self-ruled island arms deal by Chinese state media
- The ‘People’s Daily’ and CCTV posted a WeChat article on Sunday also outing Oshkosh Corporation, General Dynamics and Gulfstream Aerospace as suppliers
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) and Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa (second right). Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy
- Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
- Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua