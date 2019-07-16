US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s tweets part of ‘propaganda and psychological war’ as China defends second quarter growth rate
- US President Donald Trump sent two tweets on Twitter after China’s second quarter growth rate was confirmed as the lowest since records began in 1992
- Commentary published on Tuesday by the ‘Global Times’ suggested Washington was trying to ‘scare’ China into a deal to end the trade war
US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy
- Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
- Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua