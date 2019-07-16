Channels

US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trump’s tweets part of ‘propaganda and psychological war’ as China defends second quarter growth rate

  • US President Donald Trump sent two tweets on Twitter after China’s second quarter growth rate was confirmed as the lowest since records began in 1992
  • Commentary published on Tuesday by the ‘Global Times’ suggested Washington was trying to ‘scare’ China into a deal to end the trade war
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 6:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Economic Indicators

Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy

  • Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
  • Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:59pm, 16 Jul, 2019

