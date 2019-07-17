Shandong’s gross domestic product growth accelerated to 6.4 per cent last year from 5.7 per cent in 2017, but slipped back to 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AP
China prepares to axe inefficient industry in manufacturing heartland, despite slowing economy
- Growth in Shandong, China’s third largest provincial economy, slowed in the first quarter due to cuts in inefficient industrial capacity
- Shandong government aims to cut capacity in traditional sectors to boost ‘new’ industries, as well as reduce pollution
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy
- Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
- Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
