Of the total of 96 central government-owned firms supervised by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, 34 saw their net profit rise by more than 20 per cent, while net profits at 53 increased by more than 10 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China’s SOEs posted record profits in June, but second quarter profit growth slowed substantially
- Net profits at central government-owned firms rose to 158.5 billion yuan (US$23 billion), up 8.4 per cent from a year earlier
- But the net profit growth rate slowed to 8.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 18.6 per cent in the first three months
Topic | China economy
Of the total of 96 central government-owned firms supervised by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, 34 saw their net profit rise by more than 20 per cent, while net profits at 53 increased by more than 10 per cent. Photo: Reuters
The plan specifically forbids central government agencies and local governments from providing subsidies or loans to prop up the operation of state-owned firms that would not be financially viable without such help, which are known as zombie enterprises. Photo: Xinhua
China cracks down on subsidies to zombie companies as US trade war hits economy
- Reforms intend to encourage insolvent firms to close down so resources can be better allocated in the economy as Donald Trump’s tariffs take effect
- Plan unveiled just a day after it was confirmed gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
Topic | China economy
The plan specifically forbids central government agencies and local governments from providing subsidies or loans to prop up the operation of state-owned firms that would not be financially viable without such help, which are known as zombie enterprises. Photo: Xinhua