US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
China Economy

China’s handling of yuan backed by IMF despite Donald Trump’s repeated charges of currency manipulation

  • International Monetary Fund says Beijing’s handling of the Chinese yuan in 2018 was ‘broadly in line’ with the state of its economy
  • US President Donald Trump said at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China
Frank Tang

Published: 9:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trump’s tweets part of ‘propaganda and psychological war’ as China defends second quarter growth rate

  • US President Donald Trump sent two tweets on Twitter after China’s second quarter growth rate was confirmed as the lowest since records began in 1992
  • Commentary published on Tuesday by the ‘Global Times’ suggested Washington was trying to ‘scare’ China into a deal to end the trade war
Frank Tang

Published: 6:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:37am, 17 Jul, 2019

