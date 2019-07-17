US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
China’s handling of yuan backed by IMF despite Donald Trump’s repeated charges of currency manipulation
- International Monetary Fund says Beijing’s handling of the Chinese yuan in 2018 was ‘broadly in line’ with the state of its economy
- US President Donald Trump said at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s tweets part of ‘propaganda and psychological war’ as China defends second quarter growth rate
- US President Donald Trump sent two tweets on Twitter after China’s second quarter growth rate was confirmed as the lowest since records began in 1992
- Commentary published on Tuesday by the ‘Global Times’ suggested Washington was trying to ‘scare’ China into a deal to end the trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed a trade war truce at the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June. Photo: Reuters