NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong warned earlier this week that, while employment was stable, it will come under significant pressures from the record-high 8.3 million university graduates this year, many of whom will begin to look for jobs this summer. Photo: Xinhua
China’s job market improves in second quarter despite record low growth rate
- Ratio of available jobs to jobs seekers rose to 1.89 in the second quarter, up from five-year low of 1.68 in the first three months of 2019
- Government has targeted creating 11 million new jobs this year despite the ongoing trade war with the United States, which saw China’s GDP drop to a record low
The quota for local government special purpose bonds, the proceeds of which must be used to fund infrastructure projects, has reached 2.15 trillion yuan (US$312 billion) so far in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s total debt rises to over 300 per cent of GDP as Beijing loosens borrowing curbs to boost growth
- The figure has risen to over US$40 trillion, some 15 per cent of overall global debt, according to data released by the Institute of International Finance
- China has eased its deleveraging campaign in a bid to aid the slowing economy amid the trade war with the United States
