Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong warned earlier this week that, while employment was stable, it will come under significant pressures from the record-high 8.3 million university graduates this year, many of whom will begin to look for jobs this summer. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s job market improves in second quarter despite record low growth rate

  • Ratio of available jobs to jobs seekers rose to 1.89 in the second quarter, up from five-year low of 1.68 in the first three months of 2019
  • Government has targeted creating 11 million new jobs this year despite the ongoing trade war with the United States, which saw China’s GDP drop to a record low
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 8:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong warned earlier this week that, while employment was stable, it will come under significant pressures from the record-high 8.3 million university graduates this year, many of whom will begin to look for jobs this summer. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The quota for local government special purpose bonds, the proceeds of which must be used to fund infrastructure projects, has reached 2.15 trillion yuan (US$312 billion) so far in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s total debt rises to over 300 per cent of GDP as Beijing loosens borrowing curbs to boost growth

  • The figure has risen to over US$40 trillion, some 15 per cent of overall global debt, according to data released by the Institute of International Finance
  • China has eased its deleveraging campaign in a bid to aid the slowing economy amid the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 6:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The quota for local government special purpose bonds, the proceeds of which must be used to fund infrastructure projects, has reached 2.15 trillion yuan (US$312 billion) so far in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.