The selection of Japan’s largest bank to clear yuan transactions is the latest step in the warming of economic relations. Photo: AFP
China may be courting Japan to cooperate with belt and road to allay controversy after yuan clearing deal
- The People’s Bank of China last month named MUFG Bank as the first yuan clearing bank in Japan, and only the second non-Chinese bank after JPMorgan
- President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative has received criticism over the skyrocketing costs of many of its projects as well as claims of corruption
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
China’s handling of yuan backed by IMF despite Donald Trump’s repeated charges of currency manipulation
- International Monetary Fund says Beijing’s handling of the Chinese yuan in 2018 was ‘broadly in line’ with the state of its economy
- US President Donald Trump said at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China
