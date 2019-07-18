Channels

The selection of Japan's largest bank to clear yuan transactions is the latest step in the warming of economic relations. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China may be courting Japan to cooperate with belt and road to allay controversy after yuan clearing deal

  • The People’s Bank of China last month named MUFG Bank as the first yuan clearing bank in Japan, and only the second non-Chinese bank after JPMorgan
  • President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative has received criticism over the skyrocketing costs of many of its projects as well as claims of corruption
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 12:09pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:09pm, 18 Jul, 2019

The selection of Japan’s largest bank to clear yuan transactions is the latest step in the warming of economic relations. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
China Economy

China’s handling of yuan backed by IMF despite Donald Trump’s repeated charges of currency manipulation

  • International Monetary Fund says Beijing’s handling of the Chinese yuan in 2018 was ‘broadly in line’ with the state of its economy
  • US President Donald Trump said at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 9:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 17 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump suggested at the start of July that the United States manipulate the value of the US dollar to offset competitive devaluation by China. Photo: Washington Post
