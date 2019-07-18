Channels

President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports

  • China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
  • Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Singapore’s economic downturn continues as US-China trade war wreaks havoc on Asia export hubs

  • The city state is considered to be a bellwether for the region and its trade malaise is indicative of weak demand elsewhere and bad news for China’s economy
  • Singapore’s total non-oil exports fell 17.3 per cent in June, adding to the surprise 3.4 per cent collapse in gross domestic product reported last week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 12:38pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
