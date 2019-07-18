President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports
- China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
- Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore is more dependent on trade than any other nation, apart from Luxembourg, according to the World Bank. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s economic downturn continues as US-China trade war wreaks havoc on Asia export hubs
- The city state is considered to be a bellwether for the region and its trade malaise is indicative of weak demand elsewhere and bad news for China’s economy
- Singapore’s total non-oil exports fell 17.3 per cent in June, adding to the surprise 3.4 per cent collapse in gross domestic product reported last week
Topic | US-China trade war
