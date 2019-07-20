In terms of size, China undoubtedly comes out on top with a population of 1.4 billion people compared to 327 million in the United States. Photo: AFP
NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong warned earlier this week that, while employment was stable, it will come under significant pressures from the record-high 8.3 million university graduates this year, many of whom will begin to look for jobs this summer. Photo: Xinhua
China’s job market improves in second quarter despite record low growth rate
- Ratio of available jobs to jobs seekers rose to 1.89 in the second quarter, up from five-year low of 1.68 in the first three months of 2019
- Government has targeted creating 11 million new jobs this year despite the ongoing trade war with the United States, which saw China’s GDP drop to a record low
