China is looking to move up the value chain away from its traditional reliance on mass production of low-end goods. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China will need more than 35 years to upgrade to hi-tech manufacturing industry, study finds

  • Study by Renmin University of China in Beijing says it will take more than 35 years to reach the government's goal that new industries account for 30 per cent of GDP
  • The United States has complained that the large subsidies China, including the controversial 'Made in China 2025' project, have hurt American companies
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 8:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

China is looking to move up the value chain away from its traditional reliance on mass production of low-end goods. Photo: AFP
Shandong's gross domestic product growth accelerated to 6.4 per cent last year from 5.7 per cent in 2017, but slipped back to 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AP
China Economy

China prepares to axe inefficient industry in manufacturing heartland, despite slowing economy

  • Growth in Shandong, China's third largest provincial economy, slowed in the first quarter due to cuts in inefficient industrial capacity
  • Shandong government aims to cut capacity in traditional sectors to boost 'new' industries, as well as reduce pollution
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 7:30am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 17 Jul, 2019

Shandong’s gross domestic product growth accelerated to 6.4 per cent last year from 5.7 per cent in 2017, but slipped back to 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AP
