A screen shows a demonstration of a facial recognition software at the stall of the artificial intelligence solutions maker Horizon Robotics. Photo: Reuters
China’s social credit system will not lead to citizens losing access to public services, Beijing says
- Vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission admits that ‘in the past, there were some inappropriate punishment measures for dishonesty’
- Lian Weiliang also denied that there was any mechanism for sharing social credit information with authorities in Hong Kong
Shandong’s gross domestic product growth accelerated to 6.4 per cent last year from 5.7 per cent in 2017, but slipped back to 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Photo: AP
China prepares to axe inefficient industry in manufacturing heartland, despite slowing economy
- Growth in Shandong, China’s third largest provincial economy, slowed in the first quarter due to cuts in inefficient industrial capacity
- Shandong government aims to cut capacity in traditional sectors to boost ‘new’ industries, as well as reduce pollution
