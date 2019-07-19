Channels

To shore up growth and meet the government's 6 to 6.5 per cent expansion target range for this year, economists and analysts expect China to lean largely on additional fiscal measures in the second half of the year.
China Economy

China expected to implement more economic stimulus despite growing debt and weak yuan

  • Gross domestic product growth slid from 6.4 per cent in the first quarter to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest since records began in 1992
  • To shore up growth and meet the projected 6 to 6.5 per cent expansion target for 2019, economists and analysts expect China to lean on fiscal measures
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 19 Jul, 2019

To shore up growth and meet the government’s 6 to 6.5 per cent expansion target range for this year, economists and analysts expect China to lean largely on additional fiscal measures in the second half of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May.
China Economy

China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites

  • China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
  • While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 16 Jul, 2019

Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
