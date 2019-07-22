China is the world's largest steel producer and exporter. In 2018, China exported 66.9 million metric tonnes of steel, a 9 per cent decrease from 73.3 million metric tonnes in 2017, according to data from US Department of Commerce. Photo: Reuters
China to hit Indonesia, Japan, EU, South Korea stainless steel imports with anti-dumping duties
- Taxes ranging from 18.1 per cent to 103.1 per cent will be imposed on all stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from Tuesday
- Indonesia in particular has benefited from the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Foshan-based Metal Materials Industry Association
Topic | China economy
Some Chinese companies have asked for tariffs on US agricultural products to be lifted. Photo: AP
Chinese firms ask for tariff exemptions to buy US agricultural products, state media says
- Application for waivers a result of agreement reached by presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka
- Analysts initially cautious on whether China agriculture purchases will lead to a resumption of formal talks to end the year-long trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
