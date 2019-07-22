Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is the world's largest steel producer and exporter. In 2018, China exported 66.9 million metric tonnes of steel, a 9 per cent decrease from 73.3 million metric tonnes in 2017, according to data from US Department of Commerce. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China to hit Indonesia, Japan, EU, South Korea stainless steel imports with anti-dumping duties

  • Taxes ranging from 18.1 per cent to 103.1 per cent will be imposed on all stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from Tuesday
  • Indonesia in particular has benefited from the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Foshan-based Metal Materials Industry Association
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 4:26pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is the world's largest steel producer and exporter. In 2018, China exported 66.9 million metric tonnes of steel, a 9 per cent decrease from 73.3 million metric tonnes in 2017, according to data from US Department of Commerce. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some Chinese companies have asked for tariffs on US agricultural products to be lifted. Photo: AP
Global Economy

Chinese firms ask for tariff exemptions to buy US agricultural products, state media says

  • Application for waivers a result of agreement reached by presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka
  • Analysts initially cautious on whether China agriculture purchases will lead to a resumption of formal talks to end the year-long trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 6:59pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:09am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some Chinese companies have asked for tariffs on US agricultural products to be lifted. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.