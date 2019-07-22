The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for first face-to-face talk since G20, source says
- American delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
Topic | US-China trade war
The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
Some Chinese companies have asked for tariffs on US agricultural products to be lifted. Photo: AP
Chinese firms ask for tariff exemptions to buy US agricultural products, state media says
- Application for waivers a result of agreement reached by presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka
- Analysts initially cautious on whether China agriculture purchases will lead to a resumption of formal talks to end the year-long trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Some Chinese companies have asked for tariffs on US agricultural products to be lifted. Photo: AP