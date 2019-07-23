Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Politburo meeting to gauge outlook for the economy and policy amid US trade war
- The 25-member top leadership group, headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to gather before the end of July to discuss plans for the next six months
- US President Donald Trump goaded China after its growth rate slowed to a record low of 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for first face-to-face talk since G20, source says
- American delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
Topic | US-China trade war
The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters