China, the world’s second largest economy, has been the target of increased tariffs by US President Donald Trump for over a year, with US$250 billion Chinese goods now covered by 25 per cent levies. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war caused ‘self-inflicted’ damage to the global economy, says IMF after third 2019 forecast cut
- International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its 2019 world growth forecast down to 3.2 per cent, 0.1 percentage point below its previous outlook released in January
- Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have continued for over a year despite the latest truce agreed by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
The talks will be the first to take place since US President Donald Trump met with President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Reuters
US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for first face-to-face talk since G20, source says
- American delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
- President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June and agreed to a trade war ceasefire
